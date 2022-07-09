Minneapolis Man Sentenced to 17.5 Years for Armed Robbery
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 17 years for armed robbery.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Keanu Ross was sentenced Friday to 210 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,850 in restitution for his part in the armed robberies of two gas stations and a hotel.
Court records show on three separate days in February 2020 Ross entered a gas station in Columbia Heights, a gas station in Fridley, and a hotel in Brooklyn Center.
According to the documents, at each of these locations, Ross pulled out a gun and proceeded to steal cash, tobacco products, lottery tickets, cell phones, and car keys from employees before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
In January 2022 Ross pleaded guilty to three counts of aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery and one count of using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Ross’s co-defendant, 30-year-old Antoinette Deniece Mae Dobyne, has yet to be sentenced.