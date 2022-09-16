Proctor Man Charged With Online Solicitation

STEARNS COUNTY -- A Proctor, Minnesota man is facing three felony charges after allegedly soliciting an undercover St. Cloud Police Investigator.

Police officials say 28-year-old Joseph Farley logged onto an online chat room and began a sexual conversation with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Farley exchanged text messages and pictures on two separate occasions in July.

Investigators used a search warrant to find electronic devices at the man’s home.

He has been charged in Stearns County Court with three counts of felony electronic communication and solicitation of a child.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.