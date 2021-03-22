Youth Lacrosse Gear Stolen in Storage Unit Break-In

ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud Police are looking for whoever broke into a storage unit and stole a large amount of lacrosse equipment.

According to Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton, a suspect is believed to have broken into the unit, located in the 3700 block of 18th Street South, between October 15, 2020 and Friday.

The lacrosse equipment is the property of the St. Cloud Youth Lacrosse Association.

The investigation is active and police are asking for the public’s help to recover the stolen gear.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-255-1301.