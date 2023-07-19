St. Cloud Lacrosse Players on the National Stage

Lacrosse is one the fastest growing sports in Minnesota. The growth of the sport has also led to increased popularity of club travel teams. The Minnesota Loons are a club team that travels throughout the upper Midwest and the 2024 and 2025 teams were recently in Boyd, Maryland playing 5 games near our nation's capital. Both teams finished 3-2 in the 5 games they played there.

Augie Dorn (photo courtesy of Brennan Schachtner) Augie Dorn (photo courtesy of Brennan Schachtner) loading...

Drew Peterson is the coach of the 2025 team. He says all of their teams, which are identified by their graduating class, play in tournaments out of state. Peterson is a former lacrosse player and has coached in the Loons organization for the past 3 years. He says the Loon's roster is made of kids throughout the state with most of the players from the Twin Cities metro area. The 2024 roster includes St. Cloud's Augie Dorn with St. Cloud's Elliot Wayne on the 2025 roster.

Peterson says the Minnesota Loons offer year round training for both boys and girls lacrosse players in graduating classes 2024-2030. For more information on the Loons go to mnloons.org.