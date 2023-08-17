How This St. Cloud Police Unit Can End Up In Your Neighborhood

St. Cloud Police places mobile camera surveillance units in areas of the community where they have received calls from concerned citizens. St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton joined me on WJON. He says they have crime analysts that help tell them each week where they are tracking calls and where problem spots may be. Oxton says problem areas may be because of traffic, crime, drug issues, or it could just be people in a park. They address these problem areas with extra patrol and/or a camera unit. Oxton says they are constantly assessing what they are seeing from their demand calls.

Chief Oxton indicates putting up a camera unit at a location where they are seeing activity has helped remind people in that area that there is a police presence and often times that problem goes away. He says if drugs are a problem in that area the camera can pick up the cars that are coming and going in that area which could give them a clue as to who is involved. Oxton says he doesn't have people monitoring cameras 24 hours 7 days a week but if there is a specific time where activity typically happens then yes someone will likely monitor at that time. He says putting a camera at these problem locations is more efficient that putting an officer at these spots.

Parks in St. Cloud close at 10 p.m. Oxton says there are times where officers need to go out to parks to clear it out. He says they can cite people who refused to leave but that usually isn't necessary.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Police Chief Jeff Oxton it is available below.