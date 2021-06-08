Police Investigating Hit and Run Crash in East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Police are investigating a hit and run crash that happened in St. Cloud Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue NE shortly after 1:00 p.m.

The St. Cloud Police Department says one vehicle was driving on Lincoln Avenue when it was hit by a second vehicle that was exiting a parking lot, causing it to roll over onto its roof.

Authorities say the second vehicle fled the scene before they arrived. The driver of the first vehicle, 39-year-old Tabitha King of St. Cloud, was helped out of her car by some people who witnessed the crash, treated for minor injuries at the scene, and released.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a black Buick sedan with extensive damage to the front and passenger sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Cloud police or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers.

