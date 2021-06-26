UPDATE: Two Teens Hurt in Drive-By Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are asking for the public's help after a drive-by shooting sent two teens to the hospital Friday night.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting near the Reach Up Park in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue Southeast shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Police say two 17-year-old boys each sustained one gunshot wound and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Reports say they are both in stable condition.

Authorities say a person inside the suspect vehicle, described as a white sedan, fired multiple shots while driving north past the park along 10th Avenue Southeast and then fled the scene.

Police say at this point a motive behind the shooting has not been determined and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Cloud Police or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers.

