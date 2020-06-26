Police Investigating Two More Shootings in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating more gunshots on the south side of town.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of 9th Avenue South just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities say when they arrived on the scene, they found a residence that had damage consistent with three bullet impacts.

Police say a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene after the gunshots were fired. According to the police department, there were people inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

About 45 minutes later officers responded to another report of multiple shots fired, this time in the 1200 block of 13th Street Southeast. When officers arrived, they found a garage and a vehicle parked on the street both with a bullet hole.

Authorities say they believe the suspects were on foot and fled before police arrived.

It is unclear if the two shootings were related to each other or the ones earlier this week. Both incidents, as well as the other recent shootings, are still under investigation.