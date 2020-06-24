Police Investigating Gun Shots in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Police are investigating a series of gun shots in South St. Cloud.

Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton says officers responded to a report of shots fired around 8:30 Tuesday night in the 1100 block of 13th Street South.

Officers arrived to find no one hurt, but a nearby vehicle did have several bullet holes in it. Oxton says two male suspects were seen running from the area after the shots.

At around 3:30 Wednesday morning officers again were called to the 1100 block of 13th Street South on reports of shots fired.

Again no one was hurt and the suspects fled the scene before officers arrive. Police say a house in the area was hit by several bullets.

Both cases are believed to be related and are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers 320-255-1301.