Minneapolis Man Sentenced for Armed Robbery, Firearms Violations

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced for armed robbery and firearms violations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Samuel Brantley has been sentenced to 92 months, more than seven years, in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for his role in two armed robberies and multiple firearms violations.

Court records show in February 2018 Brantley and two accomplices entered Lake Area Bank in White Bear Lake and stole over $9,800. During the robbery, Brantley had a .40 caliber Glock handgun and prevented employees from contacting law enforcement.

According to court documents, in May 2018 Brantley and an accomplice entered Bremer Bank in Brooklyn Center and stole over $88,000 while a third person waited outside in a getaway car. Again, Brantley was armed with the handgun.

One of Brantley’s accomplices is believed to be 38-year-old Richard Woods of Minneapolis who was recently sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery.

Records also show that about two weeks after the second robbery, a shooting incident took place near Brantley’s home, and an acquaintance of Brantley’s gave him two handguns. According to the documents, the two met up the next morning, and Brantley returned the guns to the man who told him he had used them to shoot a man the night before.

In October 2020, Brantley pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery, one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery, and one count of disposing of a firearm to a felon.

