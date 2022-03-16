Minneapolis Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced for his role in multiple armed robberies in the Twin Cities metro area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Richard Woods was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for armed robbery of an apparel store and several banks.

Court records show in February 2018 Woods and two others carried handguns into Project SoZo, Minneapolis business, threatened employees and customers, and stole jewelry, money, store merchandise, and cell phones from people inside the store.

According to the documents, later that month Woods and two others entered Lake Area Bank in White Bear Lake and stole over $9,800 after holding a teller at gunpoint.

Records show in May 2018, Woods and one other person entered Bremer Bank in Brooklyn Center while another person waited outside in a getaway car. According to court documents, Woods and the other person were armed and threatened to kill the tellers. They stole over $88,000 from that bank.

Woods pleaded to one count of interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of armed bank robbery, two counts of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery in November 2021.

