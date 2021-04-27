St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Menard’s Parking Lot Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty after an incident in the Waite Park Menard's store parking lot last July.

Twenty-one-year-old Seth Wozniak has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery. He and two others are accused of approaching a woman's car in the parking lot, assaulting her, and then robbing her of her money, cell phone, and car keys.

Stearns County Jail photo

The woman told police she had just arrived at the store and saw a silver SUV pull up behind her car. An unknown man walked up to her window, showed her a gun and demanded her keys.

The woman said Wozniak, who is the brother of her ex-boyfriend, then got out of the SUV and told her to stop talking and that the other defendant would use the gun.

The unidentified man then allegedly handed the gun to Wozniak, grabbed the woman by the neck, and pulled her from the car.

A woman identified as 27-year-old Jeraka Jenkins then was told to get out of the SUV and "beat up" the victim. Instead, Jenkins allegedly grabbed a wad of money that had fallen from the victim's pocket.

The unknown suspect allegedly threw the victim to the ground, grabbed her phone, wallet, and car keys.

Court records show the following day, Wozniak was caught by police inside the woman's car in the Menard's lot.

Get our free mobile app

Police also stopped the SUV with Jenkins behind the wheel. Police say they found a handgun matching the description of the one used in the robbery inside a backpack in the SUV.

Wozniak will be sentenced in August. Jenkins has a court hearing scheduled in May. The 3rd suspect has not been identified.