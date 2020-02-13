Teens Sentenced for Millstream Park Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- Two teens charged in a St. Joseph park armed robbery last April have been sentenced this week.

Seventeen-year-old Tanner Crane pleaded guilty in adult court to a felony count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery involving a gun last August. A Stearns County judge has sentenced Crane to a stayed sentence of just under five years in prison with supervised release for 20 years. Crane was given credit for serving 194 days in the Stearns County jail and if he violates his probation, he could be sent to serve the prison term.

Eighteen-year-old Sebastian Terres of St. Joseph pleaded guilty to the same charge in November and was sentenced to a stayed prison term of four years and will be on probation for five years. If he violates the terms of his probation, he could be sent to serve the prison sentence. Terres was given credit for serving 207 days in the county jail.

The two robbed a 21-year-old Rice man at gunpoint as he was fishing in Millstream Park on April 27, 2019.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app