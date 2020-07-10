Man, Woman Charged in Waite Park Armed Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with 1st-degree aggravated robbery after an incident in the Waite Park Menard's store parking lot Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Seth Wozniak and two others are accused of approaching a woman's car in the parking lot around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, assaulting the woman and robbing her of her money, cell phone and car keys.

The woman told police she had just arrived at the store and saw a silver SUV pull up behind her car and an unknown man walk up to her window, showed her a gun and demanded her keys.

The woman said Wozniak, who is the brother of her ex-boyfriend then got out of the SUV and told the victim to stop talking and that the other defendant would use the gun.

The unidentified man then allegedly handed the gun to Wozniak, grabbed her by the neck and pulled her from the car.

Stearns County Jail photo

A woman identified as 26-year-old Jeraka Jenkins then was told to get out of the SUV and "beat up" the victim. Jenkins is accused of grabbing a wad of money that had fallen from the victim's pocket.

The unknown suspect allegedly threw the victim to the ground, grabbed her phone, wallet and car keys.

Court records show the following day, Wozniak was caught by police inside the woman's car in the Menard's lot.

Thursday, police stopped the SUV with Jenkins behind the wheel. She was arrested on 1st-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and outstanding warrants. Police say they found a handgun matching the description of the one used in the robbery inside a backpack in the SUV.

The third suspect still has not been identified.