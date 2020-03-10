Sauk Rapids Man Sentenced for 2018 Mobile Home Robbery

FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after an assault involving a gun at a St. Cloud mobile home park in August 2018.

Thirty-eight-year-old Aaron Moreno pleaded guilty to 1st-degree robbery March 3rd and was immediately sentenced. Other charges were dismissed at his sentencing where he was granted credit for serving 561 days in the county jail.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Sherwood Manor Mobile Home Park where the homeowner was pistol-whipped and robbed.

Moreno was ultimately found across Highway 10 at the Americanna Inn after additional shots were reported. He was tased and taken to the Benton County Jail.

Police say they recovered a stolen 9mm handgun on Moreno when it fell out of his sweatshirt pocket.

Court records show a woman went to visit the victim when she saw a man she didn't know standing on the front porch. When she entered, Moreno entered behind her without permission. That's when the witness said Moreno pulled out a gun, pointed it at the homeowner and hit him with the butt of the gun across the forehead. Moreno ordered the man to empty all of his pockets and fired at least one shot while inside the home.

The victim suffered a fractured skull in the attack and sustained a three-inch gash to his head which required surgery.

Moreno has a lengthy criminal history including several threats convictions, burglary, drugs and a federal conviction of being a felon in possession of a gun in 2011.

