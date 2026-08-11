Summer is a great time to explore new small town restaurants in Central Minnesota. Here are some examples:

Charlie's Cafe - Freeport

“Charlie Heidgerken bought the café from his brother Dennis on June 1, 1962. It was called the Freeport Café. Charlie’s wife Shirley worked there since November 1958. They changed the name to Charlie's Cafe in 1963. Isaac and Cassie Herkenhoff owned Charlie's Cafe in Freeport since 2021 but sold it in December of 2025 to Ben and Ashley Buttweiler and Craig and Sara Leiser. Charlie's is known for caramel rolls. They are open Monday-Friday from 7am-8pm, and Saturday-Sunday from 6am-8pm. Charlie's also has catering, and a banquet room for meetings and events.

Jack and Jim's (photo - Jay Caldwell) Jack and Jim's (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Jack and Jim's - Duelm

The history of Jack and Jim's restaurant in Duelm goes back to 1936 when Jim Chmielewski's parents Jack and Marion came to Duelm from Clear Lake and opened a bar there called the Silver Pheasant. Jim says he and his Dad, Jack were in business together for a couple of years with the place known as Jack and Jim's. Jim says he and his wife, Sue bought the bar from his parents and decided to keep the name Jack and Jim's and it still is today. Jim and Sue owned and operated Jack and Jim's for 42 years before selling to their sons Orson and Justin. Jack and Jim's in the early days was more of a bar but has since become about 80% food and often hosts wedding receptions in their event center. Jack and Jim's is known for their extensive salad bar. Jack and Jim's is open at 9am-10pm Monday-Friday and at 8am-10pm Saturday-Sunday.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Pearl Lake Lodge - Marty

Pearl Lake Lodge has a new owner, Anndi Ertel bought the business from Chet and Jessica Wessling this year. Anndi took over June 11, 2026. Jessica and her husband, Chet bought the Pearl Lake Lodge from Tom "Rudy" and Holly Reuther in 2021. Pearl Lake Lodge is located in Marty. Pearl Lake Lodge is open from 4pm-1am Mondays- Thursdays, and from 11am-1am Friday-Sunday. Pearl Lake Lodge offers Music on the Patio Sundays thru Labor Day.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Leeann's Main Street Diner - Rice

Leeann's Main Street Diner (formerly Old Creamery Cafe) features a variety of homestyle foods served in a sit-down family atmosphere. They are open 6:30am-2:30pm daily. They also offer catering and room rental space.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Trobec's Bar and Grill - St. Stephen

Trobec's Bar and Grill is known for their Chicken Dinner, which is held each year in early June. Trobec's also offers all-you-can eat options and happy hour. They are open Monday-Friday 11am-11pm, Saturday 11am-1am and Sunday 11am-10pm.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Red Goat - Watkins

Located in downtown Watkins the Red Goat features an extensive outdoor and indoor seating area. They are open 6 days a week (Tuesday - Sunday) featuring daily drink and food specials. Hours are from 11am-11pm Tuesday-Thursday, 11am-12am Friday and Saturday and 11am-9pm on Sundays. The Red Goat offers live music Sundays.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Keek's - Watkins

Keek's is known for made from scratch American fare such as pizza, chicken fingers, and burgers served in a comfy, family-run spot. Keek's now has specialty coffee. Coffeehouse hours are from 11am-8pm Sunday-Saturday. Restaurant hours are from 11am-8pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-9pm Friday-Saturday.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Trapper's Pub and Grub - Farming

Trapper's features comfort food which includes burgers, pizza and fish. Trapper's includes daily dinner specials and happy hour from 4-6pm. Trapper's is open 11am-11pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-1am Friday-Saturday and 4-10pm Sundays.