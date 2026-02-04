Are you ready for some football? It is Super Bowl weekend, which means parties, commercials, and of course, the big game. Is it too early for Vikings fans to dread the Sam Darnold decision (at least it wasn't like Herschel Walker)? And when will the Monday after the Super Bowl become an official holiday to rest up after all the excitement?

If football is not your thing, there are some great shows like "School of Rock" at the Paramount Center for the Arts and China Rider or Chameleon at the Red Carpet Nightclub you can check out.

Plus, with the warmer weather, why not get out to Quarry Park for some Nordic skiing or hiking, or a hillside somewhere for sledding with the kids? Check out the Weekender's ideas for things to do below to get yourself out and about.

It is the best place to check out ideas for summer getaways, the newest boats, and RVs. The 38th Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show has a little bit of everything, all in the climate-controlled River’s Edge Convention Center. There will also be fishing and hunting seminars, live deer and bears on display, and the fan favorite, Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel. It is your one-stop shop to plan your summer vacation and see all the new options for a family getaway. The cost is $10.00 for adults, $3.00 for kids aged 6 – 12, and kids 5 and under are free.

Friday: Noon – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

If you have an aspiring Tony Hawk or an up-and-coming artist, check out the St. Cloud Library for a unique artistic event on Saturday. Mark Rivard will lead kids 12 – 18 in harnessing their creative juices and deck out a skateboard with their own unique flair. The kids will use the deck of their board as a canvas under the guidance of Rivard to create a one-of-a-kind piece. It is free to attend but limited to 20 people, so get your kid registered now.

Saturday: 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Looking to get your sweetie an early sweet Valentine's treat and gift? Check out the 2nd Annual Valentine’s Workshop at Pantown Brewing. You will get to add a personal touch to cupcakes by decorating them yourself. Plus, you can make Valentine’s cards as well. For $35, you will get four cupcakes to bring home, as many cards as you want to make, pictures, a ticket for one drink, a chance at goodie bags, and other prizes. The event sold out last year, so register now to ensure you get a spot.

Friday: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Create a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s card that you can use again and again. You will carve a 5 X 7 Valentine’s themed linoleum block that you will then get to bring home and make as many cards as you want. Artist Brea Rhodes will teach you everything you need to know and they will have some images available to put on the blocks, or you can bring your own ideas. You will get to print a few cards to bring home ahead of time as well. The class is at the B-Side Indie Café in downtown St. Cloud and costs $40 to attend.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m.

CALLIGRAPHY - ST. CLOUD

Have you ever wanted to write your signature in a unique/fancy way, like on old documents or parchments? The Paramount Center for the Arts Intro to Calligraphy class will let you do just that. You will learn the fundamentals of Roman script and Chancery Cursive, and also follow discussions on form, spacing, and slant work. You can use your signature or a famous/favorite quote to work from. The cost is $85 per person, and all materials are provided.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

