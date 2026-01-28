The weather will warm up soon, just in time for some great outdoor activities this weekend. Bold & Bright in downtown St. Cloud and Lake George is chock full of fun for all. Plus, there is the School of Rock at the Paramount, and Almost Maine at Gnarly Bard for some spectacular shows to take in.

There really is always something exciting to do, so don't be a homebody; get out and explore. Check out The Weekender's picks below for ideas of what to do.

With the weather expected to be in the 20s (finally), Saturday will be a perfect day to get the kids outside for some exercise. Why not take them to the Winter Chill event at Riverside Park in St. Cloud? There will be sledding, snowshoeing, free Nordic Ski Rentals and lessons, arts and crafts, snow painting, prizes, and refreshments. There will be snowshoes, sleds, and skis available to use for free while supplies last, but feel free to bring your own equipment. FREE to attend.

Saturday: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

If Saturday’s Winter Chill is not enough fun for the kids, on Saturday, make a return trip on Sunday for the Annual Barnelopet Kids Youth Ski Fest. On-site registration starts at 11:30 a.m. with races starting at 1:00 p.m. Each youth racer will get a prize for finishing. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies, too. Ski rentals are free, so no worries if your kid doesn’t have their own. FREE to attend.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Make your very own piece of stained-glass art in this exciting class on Saturday. You will learn how to make a stained glass window using the traditional technique of lead came. The instructor will walk you through every step of the process, and you will have a finished piece at the end of the day. The cost is $150.00 and includes all materials (except some glass) and the use of all tools needed. Pre-registration is required.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The 140th St. Paul Winter Carnival wraps up this weekend, and there are still plenty of great events and activities to take part in. Mystery buffs can try to solve the crime at the Snow Queen’s Gambit. You will take on the role of a detective, interview suspects, solve all the clues, the where, and why and who. All the while exploring the historic Pioneer Endicot building, as you build your adventure. Food and drink will be available to purchase, too. The cost is $20 per person. You can register ahead of time using the link above.

Saturday & Sunday: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Looking towards some spring and summer home updates or full-on remodeling projects? Then the Minneapolis Home and Remodeling Show at U.S. Bank Stadium is the place for you. Over 220 exhibitors will be on hand showing off what they can do, the latest trends, and more. There will be celebrity appearances by Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from Unsellable Houses and Matt Muenster. They will have everything you need for your kitchen, bath, living room, man cave, and beyond. The cost is $12 at the door for adults, or $10 if your but online ahead of time. $8 for seniors, and $4 for kids ages 6-12. Kids 5 and under are free. Sneaky tip: bring a towel to donate to Bridging and get in for free (New and gently used are accepted, but they need to be clean with no stains, animal hair, etc.).

Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

