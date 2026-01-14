ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The next production from the GREAT Theatre is almost ready to take the stage.

"The School of Rock The Musical" will make its debut next Friday, January 23rd, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud.

GREAT Executive Director Lacey Schirmers says the children in the cast had to be multi-talented.

What is unique about this show is that we have performers on the stage, including the youth who are playing instruments live. So there's a band in the orchestra pit that's playing music, like we usually have, but then the characters are musicians as part of the story.

This is the first time GREAT has performed School of Rock. It runs for three weekends from Friday, January 23rd, through Sunday, February 8th. Schirmers says it is geared towards older kids and adults.

GREAT's next show, Cabaret, is also in production. That will be performed at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theater in Waite Park, February 19th through March 8th.