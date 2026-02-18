Save A Few Cents By Choosing The Right Day For Gas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As gas prices start to rise again, what is the best day of the week for you to save a few bucks?

Gas Buddy has released its new analysis identifying the cheapest and most expensive days of the week to buy gasoline in all 50 states.  Based on an analysis of daily statewide fuel prices over the past year, Gas Buddy found that Sunday is the most consistently affordable day to fill up in most states.  Midweek, especially Wednesday through Friday, tends to be more expensive.

In most states, prices gradually rise through the week before easing into the weekend.  Buying on the lowest-priced weekday instead of the most expensive one can save drivers four to nine cents per gallon.

Gas Buddy says, here in Minnesota, Sunday is the best day for you to fill up, while Thursday is the day you should avoid.

