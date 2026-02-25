SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- It's the time of the year to nominate an outstanding resident of Sauk Rapids. The city is accepting nominations of people who you believe have provided outstanding service to the Sauk Rapids community for the 2026 Citizen of the Year award.

Any resident who has provided outstanding service to the Sauk Rapids community is eligible to be nominated. Nominees may be active in faith-based or civic organizations, boards or commissions, community groups, or business activities.

Nomination brochures can be found on the city's website, or pick one up at the Sauk Rapids Government Center. Nominations need to be returned by Monday, April 13th. The 2026 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year award will be presented on Monday, April 27th, during the Sauk Rapids City Council meeting.