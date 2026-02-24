Wolf is his name -- puppying is his game.

This beautiful 10-month-old German shepherd/Alaskan malamute mix is a big boy. He weighs in at 80 pounds -- and he's gorgeous.

Wolf doesn't look like a traditional wolf. His golden coat with brown and white makes this boy a stunner.

In his previous home, Wolf used a wire kennel and likes to have plenty of space to run. Being on a leash is new for him -- but he loves treats and is very trainable.

Wolf -- just a big puppy

Wolf's a big boy -- but really, he's just a big puppy at heart. He's still learning so staff at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud say he would benefit from some basic training and would thrive in an active household.

Wolf's been around adults and farm animals, but hasn't been around cats. So TCHS staff say slow and proper introductions to kids and resident pets are best for Wolf. (Staff have some great tips and other resources to make those introductions.)

Wanna meet this beautiful pupper?

If you're interested in this pupper, you should visit him at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Wolf.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 3, B.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map:



