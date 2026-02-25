ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone in Minnesota won big on Tuesday night playing the lottery.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning ticket in the North 5 game worth $95,591. The ticket was sold at a Holiday StationStore in New Hope.

The prize for Wednesday night's drawing resets to $25,000.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.