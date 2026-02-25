MILAN, ITALY (WJON News) -- The Olympics are over, but the international games go on. St. Cloud's Mike Schultz is getting ready to compete in the Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina.

Get our free mobile app

Forty-four-year-old Schultz has been named to the Team USA snowboarding for the third straight Paralympic Games.

He won gold and silver in 2018 and a silver in 2022.

1382304163 loading...

Schultz will be competing in the Snowboarding Boardercross competition in Cortina on Saturday, March 7th and Sunday, March 8th. He'll be in the Snoboarding Banked Slalom event on Saturday, March 14th.

The 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympics run from March 6th through the 15th.

930757914 loading...

Schultz has announced he'll retire at the end of these games. For the 2025-2026 season, Schultz is ranked second overall in World Cup Banked Slalom Season points and also second overall for the World Cup Combined Season points. He's had 60 World Cup starts with 46 World Cup Podiums and 29 World Cup Medals. In 2018, he won an ESPY for "Best Male Athlete with a Disability". He was also the USA Flag Bearer in 2018.

In 2008, Schultz suffered a life-altering knee injury during a snowmobile competition that resulted in the amputation of his left leg above the knee.