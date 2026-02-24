GARRISON (WJON News) -- One person was killed and another hurt in a two-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County near Garrison.

A KIA Sorento was traveling northbound on Highway 169 near 460th Street. A Subaru Impreza was traveling southbound on Highway 169 when it lost control during the light curve due to the icy road conditions. The Impreza crossed into the oncoming lane and was t boned by the Sorento.

The driver of the Impreza, 50-year-old Nicole Freeman of Garrison, died in the crash. The driver of the Sorento, 42-year-old Leslie James Gahbow of Isle, was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.