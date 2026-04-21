WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- A delegation of business leaders from Central Minnesota is in Washington, D.C. this week. The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual trip to the nation's capital.

They'll be meeting with U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer, as well as other elected officials.

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Director of Marketing and Communications Emily Bertram says it is important to meet with members of their staff to help build relationships.

We're meeting with the legislators, but also their staff, and a lot of times when we're working with federal legislators, we're working with staff members of theirs. So for us to be able to build that relationship with their staff while we're here is super valuable.

They'll also be meeting with representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and have an appointment with officials from the Mexican embassy.

This is a first; we've never done that before. One of our members has a connection to that group. So we're able to get into the Mexican embassy tomorrow. That's going to be an amazing opportunity to hear what's been going on in the commerce world related to Mexico.

The group was getting a tour of the White House on Tuesday morning.

They'll be returning to Central Minnesota on Thursday.