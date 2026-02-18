UNDATED (WJON News) -- Be prepared for the rain to change over to snow in central Minnesota on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Watch to include Stearns, Meeker, and Kandiyohi Counties. It will be in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

St. Cloud has had 2.7 inches of snow so far in February, which is 2.4 inches below normal. We've had 30.5 inches of snow so far this season, which is 0.6 inches below normal.

The heaviest snow remains in northern Minnesota with Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings still in effect. Snow totals over two feet are possible along the North Shore.

Another round of accumulating snow is possible Thursday night into Friday, mainly across southeast Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.