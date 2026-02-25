ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A country music artist is coming to downtown St. Cloud.

Keith Anderson is performing at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Friday, March 6th at 7:30 p.m.

The Grammy, ACM, and CMA-nominated singer-songwriter is on his "Pickin' Wildflowers 20th Anniversary Tour".

Paramount Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says it's the first time Anderson has played on their stage.

I don't believe we've ever brought him to the Paramount before, so it's always fun when we have someone new. Oftentimes, that happens either because we meet an agent who says hey this artist did really well at your theater, we think this one might do well.

Besides his #1 hit Pickin' Wildflowers, which has more than 100 million plays, he has other Top 30 hits like "XXL" and "Podunk". He has also co-written Grammy-nominated songs for Garth Brooks, as well as the #1 song "Lost in This Moment" for Big & Rich, which earned CMA and ACM Song of the Year nominations.

Tickets are $25.50 for adults and $10 for students on the Paramount Center for the Arts website.

Other big shows coming to the Paramount:

Friday, February 27th - Buckets and Boards

March 12th - The Grass Roots

March 19th - The Lettermen

March 20th - Beo String Quartet