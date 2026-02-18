UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some residents in the St. Cloud metro area are waking up to no electricity on Wednesday morning.

Xcel Energy's power outage map shows about 4,500 customers without power. The map shows the main impacted area is in Waite Park and west St. Cloud, with spotty outages throughout the metro area. The power went out at about 6:15 a.m. The estimated restoration time is between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

An Xcel Energy spokesman says an equipment issue caused the outage. He says their crews responded quickly and safely repaired the issue. After checking the line to ensure everyone’s safety, the crews have restored power for affected customers.

Cathedral Middle School and High School are moving to distance learning on Wednesday, due to the power outage.