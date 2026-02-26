Ice fishing season isn't done yet in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He believes we have a whole month left of ice fishing in Central Minnesota. Schmitt says the recent warm weather caused shallow areas and lake accesses to melt leading to difficulties getting the ice. He says cold weather in the last week refroze many of those areas so getting around area lakes is better this week than last week.

What to Fish For

Some fish that can be targeted this time of year include perch, sunfish, crappies and eelpout. Schmitt says perch and eelpout are more likely to be found on northern Minnesota lakes. He suggests looking for panfish along weed lines in Central Minnesota. Schmitt explains many of the weeds didn't die off this winter so those locations can still hold plenty of fish. His presentation choices include Tungsten jigs, plastics, and euro larvae. Schmitt suggests drilling a lot of holds and run and gun.

Fish Houses

Fish Houses in state need be off lakes in the southern 2/3 of the state by midnight on Monday March 2. Schmitt clarifies that that doesn't mean you can bring a fish house onto the lake but you can't leave it there unattended... you have to take it with you when you go. The northern 3rd of the state has until March 16 to remove ice fishes. The extreme northern part of the state has even more time.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.