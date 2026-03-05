ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- One person was killed, and another has life-threatening injuries, in a collision with a squad car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 11:00 p.m. in St. Paul. A Ramsey County Sheriff's squad vehicle was going west on 12th Street East with its emergency lights and sirens activated when it collided with a vehicle that was northbound on Robert Street.

The driver of the Toyota Rav4, 51-year-old Tha Wah of St. Paul, died in the crash. A passenger, 44-year-old Nay Blut of St. Paul, was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A four-year-old boy was also taken to Regions with non-life=threatening injuries.

Thirty-five-year-old Deputy John Gleason of Cottage Grove was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 19-year-old Lawrence Obondi of St. Paul, was also taken to Regions with non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Paul Police and Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

