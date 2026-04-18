Bear Collision On Highway 10 Leaves Two Injured

Bear Collision On Highway 10 Leaves Two Injured

Lee Voss - WJON

STAPLES (WJON News) -- Two people are hospitalized after the car they were in struck a bear.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Highway 10 near Staples in Todd County.  A Toyota Corolla was traveling Westbound on Highway 10 when the vehicle collided with a bear in the roadway.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The driver, 36-year-old Mary Jo Roggenkamp of Deer Creek, and her passenger, 34-year-old Corey Roggenkamp of Deer Creek, were both taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: These Things in the 1980s Scared the Heck Out of Kids

From terrifying TV movies to strangers selling candy and creepy movie scenes, these unsettling moments stuck with ’80s kids long after the bedroom lights were supposed to be off.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON