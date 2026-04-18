Bear Collision On Highway 10 Leaves Two Injured
STAPLES (WJON News) -- Two people are hospitalized after the car they were in struck a bear.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Highway 10 near Staples in Todd County. A Toyota Corolla was traveling Westbound on Highway 10 when the vehicle collided with a bear in the roadway.
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The driver, 36-year-old Mary Jo Roggenkamp of Deer Creek, and her passenger, 34-year-old Corey Roggenkamp of Deer Creek, were both taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
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