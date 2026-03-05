Authorities Respond After Pedestrian Struck By Truck In Annandale

Authorities Respond After Pedestrian Struck By Truck In Annandale

Lee Voss - WJON

ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a semi in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:00 a.m. on Thursday along Highway 55 in Annandale.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Forty-five-year-old James Smith of Annandale was walking westbound along Highway 55 when he was struck by a westbound semi at Commercial Drive.

Smith was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 52-year-old Frank Warden of Maple Lake, was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Annandale Fire and Police, and Allina Health EMS.

LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects

Step back into the 1970s and explore the everyday objects that defined daily life — and might leave younger generations scratching their heads.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON