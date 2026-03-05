ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a semi in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:00 a.m. on Thursday along Highway 55 in Annandale.

Forty-five-year-old James Smith of Annandale was walking westbound along Highway 55 when he was struck by a westbound semi at Commercial Drive.

Smith was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 52-year-old Frank Warden of Maple Lake, was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Annandale Fire and Police, and Allina Health EMS.