ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you are planning on building a new home, remodeling your current home, or just refreshing a space in your house, the Central Minnesota Builders Association's Home Show will offer inspiration and insights.

The show is at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud on Friday, March 13th, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 14th, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free.

This year's show will feature an indoor patio display.

Central Minnesota school students will showcase their skills with projects available for a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit Tools for Schools, supporting education in the trade career opportunities, with the silent auction closing at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Other highlights include complimentary face painting from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, and live entertainment from Troy of Shotgun Mafia from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

You are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the local food shelf, entering you into a drawing for a wheelbarrow.