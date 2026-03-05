Discover The Latest In Home Design At The Home Show

Discover The Latest In Home Design At The Home Show

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you are planning on building a new home, remodeling your current home, or just refreshing a space in your house, the Central Minnesota Builders Association's Home Show will offer inspiration and insights.

The show is at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud on Friday, March 13th, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 14th, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free.

This year's show will feature an indoor patio display.

Central Minnesota school students will showcase their skills with projects available for a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit Tools for Schools, supporting education in the trade career opportunities, with the silent auction closing at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Other highlights include complimentary face painting from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, and live entertainment from Troy of Shotgun Mafia from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

You are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the local food shelf, entering you into a drawing for a wheelbarrow.

LOOK: Here's What Daily Life Looked Like in the 1970s, One Photo at a Time

From neighborhood bike rides to washing the car, these photos capture daily life in the 1970s in all its comfortable, lived-in charm.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON