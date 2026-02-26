MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A fund set up to help organizations impacted by Operation Metro Surge has surpassed $10 million.

The Immigrant Rapid Response Fund surpassed its fundraising goals in five weeks, granting $5.7 million so far to 57 organizations. Another $4 million in donations will continue to be granted until all the funds are distributed.

Since fundraising began on January 12th, the fund has raised more than $10 million from 59,000 donors in all 50 states and more than 53 countries.

Weekly grantmaking supports nonprofit organizations across the state. The grants prioritize support for emergency basic needs such as food, housing, transportation, and health care, legal services, and community organizing. Among the latest nonprofits receiving funding is Hooyo Hour in St. Cloud, which is delivering urgent support for basic needs, including food assistance, rent support, and mental health support for families.

The Immigrant Rapid Response Fund is a coalition of 32 philanthropic leaders.

Small businesses across Minnesota say they are feeling the negative impacts of federal agents in the state. World Street Kitchen co-founder Saed Wadi says things won't get better right away even if every ICE agent left the state.

To us, it's a matter of months to recover from it. It's gonna take us a long time, month, maybe three to six months for small businesses to get back on our feet and learn how to walk again, let alone run

Wadi says small businesses need immediate help from the state in order to stay afloat until they can get back on their feet.