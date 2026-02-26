ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A player on the St. Cloud State Women's Basketball team has accomplished a rare feat. Senior guard Jada Eggebrecht has been named First Team All-NSIC.

This is the fourth time she's earned All-Conference honors in her career at SCSU.

Only two other women's basketball players at St. Cloud State have accomplished four All-Conference selections: Tori Wortz and Erika Quigly.

Eggebrecht posted a career-high of 14.7 points per game this season. She also shot a career high of 45.2% from the field, 39.4% from three-point range, and over 93% at the free throw line. The Philips, Wisconsin native ranks sixth in program history with threes made and 11th all-time in points with 1,523.

Eggebrecht and the Huskies women's basketball team play on Saturday versus #3 Minnesota State-Mankato in the quarterfinals of the NSIC tournament.

The St. Cloud State University Women's Basketball team has an overall record of 14 wins and 14 losses this season. They are 10-12 in the conference.