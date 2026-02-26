University Bridge in St. Cloud Closes Tuesday for Maintenance
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A busy Mississippi River crossing will close for the day on Tuesday.
The city of St. Cloud will close the University Bridge for maintenance work.
The bridge will be closed starting at 6:00 a.m. from 5th Avenue South to Killian Boulevard due to planned inspections.
Drivers who typically use the bridge should plan ahead and expect traffic delays. Detours will be posted, and motorists are asked to take a different route.
The closure is estimated to last only one day.
