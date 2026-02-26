ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A busy Mississippi River crossing will close for the day on Tuesday.

The city of St. Cloud will close the University Bridge for maintenance work.

The bridge will be closed starting at 6:00 a.m. from 5th Avenue South to Killian Boulevard due to planned inspections.

Drivers who typically use the bridge should plan ahead and expect traffic delays. Detours will be posted, and motorists are asked to take a different route.

The closure is estimated to last only one day.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood