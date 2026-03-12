The Sartell Lions club is planning their annual spring Earth Day cleanup Saturday April 18 from 8am-noon at the Riverview Intermediate School parking lot in Sartell. Sartell Lions spokesperson Stu Giffin joined me on WJON. He says this is an opportunity for people to clean out their garage for a good cause.

photo courtesy of Stu Giffin photo courtesy of Stu Giffin loading...

What's accepted

The group will accept most items with some items incurring a cost. Office/business furniture will cost $30 each, refrigerated appliances are $50 apiece, appliances/grills will cost $30 each, couches/stuffed chairs are $30, mattresses/box springs are $30, computers/TVs/Electronics are $1.50 a pound and tires are $10 each. The Sartell Lions will accept cash or checks made out to Sartell Lions.

Do a Pickup

The Sartell Lions will also pickup items in the St. Cloud metro area. The cost is $150 per load. The pickup/trailer loads include general waste. If you'd like to schedule a pickup call Stu before April 15 at 651-261-4272.

New this year

New this year, Stearns County Household Hazardous Mobile Unit will be on site to collect paints, solvents, oils, chemicals, flourescent bulbs, and car batteries at no cost.

What the Lions Do

The Sartell Lions have contributed time and money to the following in the community: Lions Park, Inclusive playground, K-5 vision screening, ADA restroom/shelter and eyeglass collection.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Stuart Giffin, click below.