ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Men's Basketball team has picked up some big-time honors.

The 21st-ranked team in the nation has two members named as First-Team All-Conference, they have the Defensive Player of the Year in the Conference, and the Coach of the Year Award.

The NSIC has announced junior Wyatt Hawks and sophomore Luke Winkel are both first-team all-conference. This is the first time the team has had two players make the first team since 2018.

Hawks has also been named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year, the first time a Husky has been given that honor since 2019.

Head Coach Quincy Henderson is the NSIC Coach of the Year, the first time the program's coach has received the honor since 2003.

Hawks led the NSIC in blocks with 65 and blocks per game with 2.3 while finishing second in rebounds per game with 8.6. Hawks is third in program history with 118 blocks in his career so far.

Winkel has been named to the first team each of his two years in college. He's averaging 18.1 points per game this season.

The Huskies have their highest win total since the 2017-2018 season with a 23-5 record. The Huskies were a perfect 13-0 at home this season. They are on a 16-game win streak.

Henderson is the fourth coach in program history to earn coach of the year honors.

St. Cloud State plays on Saturday versus Sioux Falls in the NSIC conference tournament quarterfinals.