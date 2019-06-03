Church of St. Joseph Renovations Nearly Completed [VIDEO]

ST. JOSEPH --The oldest consecrated Catholic church in Minnesota, now looks brand new inside.

The Church of St. Joseph has gone through a full-scale renovation over the last six months. Facility Manager Andy Loso says throughout the process they've gotten a lot of feedback from parishioners, which has helped in the overall construction.

It's good, constructive criticism has changed a few things and made things better that we hadn't thought of.

The remodel included painting the walls and ceiling, adding new lighting and flooring and the reconfiguration of the altar.

Loso says one cool feature from the construction was using the granite slabs from the presider's chair into the altar.

The altar was decent but it never functioned well, the top was too small. So we use a couple of the granite slabs and turned them into a new altar top.

Loso says they plan to start putting in pews later this week, along with a lot of cleaning in anticipation to celebrate their first mass inside the church on Father's Day weekend.

The project cost about $1.6 million and was raised through the church's capital campaign.

The church was first built in 1871 and the interior of the church was last updated in 1971.