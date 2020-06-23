Exterior Renovations Underway at Marketplace Mall in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- Things are looking different outside of the Marketplace Mall in Waite Park.

Renovation work has begun to the exterior of the building to provide a fresh and updated look.

Kevin Brink is one of the managing partners for the Marketplace of Waite Park and the owner of Trivista Brink Commercial Real Estate, which oversees the management and leasing of the property.

He says despite some delays, they should wrap up the exterior work in about two months.

Within 60 days we'll probably have all of our store fronts done. We are also going through a very extensive sign renovations with new modern signs that will have a digital component to them.

The Marketplace Mall and Marketplace Annex are the primary focus of the remodel.

As for the interior offices in the building, Brink says they have renovated some offices and done some cosmetic work with new carpeting and paint.

He says not only have their current tenants been excited about the renovations, but talks alone have attracted new tenants to the property.

We just signed a lease with CentraCare, we are in the process of signing another lease with Charter Spectrum and then Professional Looks Salon, who had been here for a long time, decided to go somewhere else. In their space we are bringing in Morph Salon and Barber shop. So we are forward through all of this.

Brink says they will also be making improvements to the parking lot and adding new LED lighting.

He says he has appreciated all the support from the city and is excited to bring new life to the building.

The renovation project has been in the works for about a year and will look similar to the redevelopment of the former Kmart property.