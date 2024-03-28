Anna Marie’s Alliance Sets Groundbreaking Ceremony For Renovation

Anna Marie's Alliance has set a ground breaking ceremony for their expansion and renovation of their shelter facility. The Executive Director of Anna Marie's Charles Hempeck joined me on WJON. He says they are really excited about the upcoming remodel of the shelter. Hempeck explains the current shelter was built in 2000. He says it served its purpose well but more space is now required. The ground breaking ceremony will take place April 11 from 4 - 5 p.m. at their facility at 505 10th Avenue North in St. Cloud.

The shelter currently can house 36 adults and children set up dormitory style with a bedroom, bathroom and another bedroom. Hempeck says families are currently sharing intimate spaces. He says the expansion will add a wing to the facility and make these spaces efficiency type apartments. Hempeck indicates they will maintain 36 beds but will have a bigger footprint.

Hempeck says Anna Marie's has been raising funds for more than a year now. The goal was a raise $2.5 Million but they've actually surpassed that and are currently at $2.9 Million. Hempeck says the excess will help with operating costs to run the facility. He says donations are still accepted at annamaries.org.

Anna Marie's has been around since 1979. Hempeck says services they provide include the emergency shelter for domestic violence victims which includes food, clothing and shelter in a secure space. They also provide assistance in finding a job and children's programs. He says people can stay at the shelter for 45 days and can get an extension for another 45 days.

Anna Marie's also provides community advocacy who do not need housing. They also work closely with law enforcement to help protect victims. Hempeck says Anna Marie's also has a transitional home where they can house up to 4 families for those that qualify. The other housing option Anna Marie's is a Rapid Re-housing program in partnership with the St. Cloud HRA.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Charles Hempeck it is available below.