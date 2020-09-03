Six Area Non-Profits Receive Grants from the Rural Poverty Fund

ST. CLOUD -- Six central Minnesota non-profits have been awarded a total of $20,000 in grants from the Rural Poverty Fund.

Every other year the Central Minnesota Community Foundation and Initiative Foundation award grants from the Rural Poverty Fund to support projects and programs that are working to address poverty in rural areas.

Bridges of Hope and Oasis Central Minnesota received $5,000 each, Anna Marie’s Alliance and the Brainerd Family YMCA received $3,500, and New Pathway, Inc. and Onamia Area Early Childhood Coalition received $1,500.

The organizations are using the funding for a variety of programs including those to help provide emergency shelter, emergency food service, resource and connection, and other services to rural individuals and families in crisis.