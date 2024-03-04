Anna Marie’s Names Smith As New Chair

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Anna Marie's Alliance in St. Cloud has named a new chairperson. The Central Minnesota organization named the owner and physician with Sartell Pediatrics, Dr. David Smith as chairperson.

Smith says he is honored to serve as chair and leverage his professional expertise to advocate for the well-being and health of families. Anna Marie's also announced Pam Bjerke as Vice Chair. Bjerke has been a board member at large and Chair for the Coming Home Capital Campaign with the organization.

Get our free mobile app

Smith moves into the chairperson position previously held by Michelle Henderson. Director of Development and Communications Lori Eich applauded Henderson along with outgoing board members Lisa Marvin and Sonja Gidlow for their work and dedication to Anna Marie's over the years as well.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Look Around Bavarian Gardens in New Munich

Home for Sale in St. Cloud Features Pool and Volleyball Court