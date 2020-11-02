Sartell Pediatrics Temporarily Moves to Old HealthPartners Clinic

SARTELL -- Sartell Pediatrics will move into a new temporary home starting next week.

Practice Administrator Jill Smith says starting Monday (November 9th), they will move their operations to the first floor of the former HealthPartners building in Sartell.

Smith says the decision is out of an abundance of caution for their patients and staff as they continue their 9,000 square foot expansion project to the back of their facility.

The location will provide plenty of parking and space needed to see sick and well patients, and allow them to schedule well-child checks and long-term follow-ups in the late afternoon, something they haven't been able to do since March.

Smith says they will continue to operate their COVID-19 drive-thru testing site inside the former Sartell Fire Station.

Sartell Pediatrics will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The HealthPartners Clinic closed in August due to financial concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.