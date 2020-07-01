HealthPartners Closing Central Minnesota Clinic in Sartell

SARTELL -- HealthPartners has announced plans to close its Central Minnesota Clinic in Sartell.

President and CEO Andrea Walsh says the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the financial challenges they've experienced over the last couple of years at the clinic.

The Central Minnesota Clinic is scheduled to close at the end of August. HealthPartners team members will work with patients during the next couple of months to transition their care to other health care organizations in the area.

HealthPartners is exploring options for its dental clinic to remain open.

Patients who have questions can call HealthPartners at 253-5220.