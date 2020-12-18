Top 10 – #9 HealthPartners Closes Sartell Clinic

SARTELL -- We continue our look back at the Top 10 stories of the year with number nine – the closing of HealthPartners Central Minnesota Clinic in Sartell.

The medical clinic, located on Connecticut Avenue, closed on August 29 after 40 years of operations. HealthPartners spokesperson Scott Beety says the company announced the decision to workers on June 30 and the public on July 2.

Beety says HealthPartners decided to close multiple clinics in Minnesota after an “immediate and significant’ decrease in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of doctors formerly employed by HealthPartners chose to keep practicing in central Minnesota by moving to CentraCare Clinics. Beety says the company does not have information on how many patients stayed with HealthPartners after the clinic closed.

HealthPartners’ Sartell dental clinic remains open.