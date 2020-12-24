Top 10 – #5 Popeyes Close to Opening in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- We continue our countdown of the Top 10 news stories of 2020 with our #5 story, the construction of a Popeyes restaurant in St. Cloud.

The Popeyes restaurant that will be opening soon in St. Cloud has been in the works for a while now. We first told you about the project way back in October of 2018 when developers bought the property along Division Street between 23rd and 24th Avenue.

The lot then sat idle for about a year and a half before we finally started to see some demolition work in April of this year.

A Popeyes spokesperson initially told us they were hoping to open the restaurant by the end of this year. While it looks like construction is complete you'll have to wait a little longer to place your order for their fried chicken.

A recent statement from the spokesperson says,

We're excited to bring Popeyes to the St. Cloud Community! We're targeting to open the new restaurant in the first quarter of 2021.

Popeyes is owned by parent company Restaurant Brands International. They have 15 Popeyes locations in the Twin Cities metro area, St. Cloud will be their first in greater Minnesota. Popeyes began in New Orleans in 1972, named after "Popeye Doyle" of The French Connection."

Next week we will continue our countdown of the Top 10 local news stories of the year that don't have anything to do with the coronavirus.