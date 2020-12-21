Top 10 – #8 Gateway Motel Redevelopment Project

ST. CLOUD -- We continue our countdown of the Top 10 local news stories of the year with our #8 story, the redevelopment of the Gateway Motel property in east St. Cloud.

This is a project that we first told you about back in January when a plan emerged for Midland Atlantic Properties to buy the property and redevelop the site into a retail center.

In May we learned the city had been awarded a $116,000 grant from the state to help pay for the demolition of the motel.

It was in August when we found out one of the future tenants for the new building, a Caribou Coffee will be one of the new shops. No new announcements have been made yet for what will be going into the other two spaces.

Demolition work began in November.

City officials have said the timeline for construction to be done on the 5,200 square foot building at 310 Lincoln Avenue Southeast is this spring.

