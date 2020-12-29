Top 10 – #3 House of Pizza Opens 3rd Location

ST. CLOUD -- The owner of the House of Pizza signed-on to open his third location in the St. Cloud area just as the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Brandon Testa says he signed a long-term lease to open in the former Old Chicago location which closed in early January.

After a complete renovation to the space at 4040 2nd Street South, the west St. Cloud House of Pizza opened in mid-September. Just two months later, they were forced to close after November 20th as Governor Tim Walz shut down bars and restaurants to indoor dining.

Testa says they invested in all new equipment, interior decorating, and their famous revolving oven. The bar has 36 tap lines with 29 of them dedicated to beer both domestic and craft brews. The other five lines will include Lift Bridge Root Beer, Kombucha Tea, and red wine among other offerings. The menu mirrors the downtown St. Cloud and Sartell locations.

Testa says they've had to get creative during the pandemic, offering special deals like meal packages and take-and-bake items.

As always, House of Pizza offers curbside pickup and delivery. You can follow their specials on Facebook and order online through their website houseofpizzamn.com or by calling any one of their three locations.